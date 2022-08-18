SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Race Course top trainer standings leader, Chad Brown, was arrested for obstruction of breathing on Wednesday, NEWS10 confirmed. Saratoga’s Commissioner of Public Safety, James Montagnino, said that he was charged with a misdemeanor.

Brown appeared before a judge at Saratoga Springs court for arraignment on Thursday morning, Montagnino said. Under New York Penal Code 121.11, any intent to impede someone’s breathing or circulation of blood by pressure to the neck is obstruction of breathing.

Chad Brown has 112 wins at Saratoga Race Course this season, 10 more than Todd Pletcher (92). Over his career, Brown has 2,260 firsts in 8,882 starts. His career earnings are $238,343,984.

In 2019, the U.S. Department of Labor said that Brown, of Mechanicville, violated the fair labor standards act by neglecting to pay grooms and hot walkers, as well as failing to record payroll. He was ordered to pay $1.6 million in penalties and back wages to workers of the Saratoga Race Course and other New York tracks.