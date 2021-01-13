Chancellor Malatras launches SUNY For All Campaign, promotes free Online Training Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras launched a statewide campaign supporting SUNY’s new free Online Training Center designed to give New Yorkers “a clear pathway” to college and careers in the post-COVID economy. Governor Andrew Cuomo detailed the new Online Training Center during Tuesday’s State of the State Address.

Registration is open for the Spring semester, which begins on February 1. Students who complete any one of the Online Training Center certificates with a high school diploma or high school equivalency credential will be automatically accepted to any of SUNY’s 30 community colleges or SUNY Empire State College. The application fee is also waived.

Even before the pandemic, it was projected that 65% of jobs in the U.S. would require post-secondary education through 2020, and recent projections show that increasing to 70% by 2027. Currently, more than 2.2 million New Yorkers between the ages of 25 to 44 have no degree, and 2.6 million between the ages of 45-64 are without one.

SUNY’s free Online Training Center includes programs offered by the University Center for Academic and Workforce Development (UCAWD), Advanced Technology Training and Information Networking (ATTAIN) labs, and Educational Opportunity Centers (EOCs). These online programs, coupled with success coaches, will help more New Yorkers earn a higher education degree. Additionally, small business owners can start or grow their enterprises with EntreSkills, the free online entrepreneurial education course developed by the New York Small Business Development Center.

The free Online Training Center offers free certifications in college preparation, like High School Equivalency; Allied Health, like Electronic Health Records and Pharmacy Technician; Business and Industry Certification, like Advanced Manufacturing. Eligible students must be a New York State resident from a low- or moderate-income household, without a post-secondary degree, who may be unemployed or recently laid off.

To learn more, register or attend a virtual informational session, visit SUNY For All online.