Chancellor Malatras: SUNY Upstate has given out 82% of their vaccines

(WSYR-TV) — The SUNY System has been doing its part when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine distributed.
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced on Tuesday afternoon that Upstate Hospital has administered 82% of its vaccines.
He also said that the SUNY Upstate saliva test can detect the new U.K. strain of the virus.
Five colleges in the system have also offered to be distribution centers although he did not say which colleges.
