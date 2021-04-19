Changes coming for food cart and truck vendors in NYC

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Grabbing a bite to eat on the street is a daily routine in the city.



This year, NYC Council and Mayor Bill de Blasio passed laws making big changes to the industry. The number of permits for food cart and truck vendors will increase each year during the next decade. Currently, there’s an expensive and underground permit market due to a cap on the number allowed.



The city created a new dedicated enforcement unit for street vendors and an advisory panel as new regulations take effect and are created. Food truck owners and workers have organized to be a part of the new approach.

Benjamin Goldberg is the Co-Founder and President of New York Food Truck Association

“I’m a former food truck owner myself. Workers spend all day on the truck, the last thing they’re doing is thinking about insurance, legislation, marketing. We try to help them out,” he said.

Some brick and mortar restaurants have opposed some of the expansions. Rules could address location and parking of carts and trucks.



Nicko Karagiorgos is the owner of Uncle Gussy’s. The family business started as a cart in 1971 along Park Avenue at East 51st Street.



The big blue food truck is well known and working to make it through pandemic times.

“I see an uptick, a tad bit better,” he said.