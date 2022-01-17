SPRINGFIELD — Kevin L. Johnson, who plays “Sam Dermody” in the Netflix series chatted with the KOLR10 Daybreak team ahead of the final season premiering this week.

“Ozark” has gripped viewers since its debut back in 2017. Most are hooked on the storyline full a twists and turns, but it’s a bit of a different perspective for viewers from the actual Ozarks.

Watching for little references here about things from Branson to Osage Beach are extra nuggets that viewers in Southwest Missouri take a little closer to heart than the average viewer.

Kevin L. Johnson joined KOLR10’s morning show, Daybreak, to let viewers know what they could be in store for in the show’s final season.

“No one is safe, just like all the other seasons,” says Johnson, who plays Realtor Sam Dermody in the show. Sam is known to do favors and look after certain parts of the business for the Byrde’s.

The question the Daybreak team wanted to know the answer to: Has Johnson ever been to the Ozarks for real? He says he never has, but he says one of the show’s creators is quite familiar with the Lake of the Ozarks area.

“Our creator, Bill Dubuque, grew up in St. Louis and that’s how he came up with the idea for the show. He would go and work when he was a teenager at the Lake of the Ozarks,” Johnson says.

Season 4, the show’s final season, premieres Friday, January 21 on Netflix.