Charge led by grieving Fredonia family brings safer roads through federal infrastructure bill

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that passed last week will make major investments in roads, railways, and bridges. It will also bring new safety measures – a movement spearheaded by Fredonia native Stephen Eimers after his 17-year-old daughter was killed on the interstate.

“That morning she was headed back to school and she never made it home,” said Eimers. “An X-Lite guardrail, manufactured by the Lindsay Corporation tore through her car, and Hannah was eviscerated.”

X-Lite guardrails are not just in New York State. Hannah’s crash happened in Tennessee, and Eimers says the State of Missouri is suing the Lindsay Corporation, alleging fraud in the crash testing of their guardrails.

“In 2016 the government accountability office identified weaknesses in federal oversight, and it showed that companies were self-certifying their products,” explained Eimers. “Basically they were testing and saying ‘oh, we passed.'”

The infrastructure bill passed in Washington D.C. now requires companies to include a third party to verify those results.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand helped Eimers place a priority request that integrity crash testing language be included in that bill.

“Roadside safety features like guardrails line America’s highways, but some guardrails have been proven to be defective and deadly. Guardrails should be protecting us from harm, not causing it. That’s why I fought to ensure the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal included provisions to ensure that defective guardrails don’t ever make it onto our highways. New York State has been a leader in the effort to remove defective guardrails from our roads, and now the rest of America can follow suit.” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

News 4 has reached out to the Lindsay Corporation but has not heard back.

Eimers says he won’t stop pushing the federal government, and the Department of Transportation until the manufacturing company is prosecuted.