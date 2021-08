Former health policy advisor Charlotte Bennett accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. She was the second woman to come forward with such allegations.

(NEWS10) – Charlotte Bennett’s lawyer, Debra Katz, responding to the Attorney General’s investigation into sexual harassment claims against Governor Cuomo. She released the following statement shortly after the Attorney General’s announcement.

Bennett alleges Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life and being a survivor of sexual assault.