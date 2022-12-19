DAVENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over the weekend, the town of Davenport water district began experiencing water pressure issues. Charlotte Valley Central School District is connected to the town water system and is affected by this disruption, according to a statement sent to district parents by Superintendent of Schools Eric C. Whipple.

“Currently, Charlotte Valley Central School’s water pressure is below acceptable limits for lavatories to keep up with the demand of a regular school day,” Whipple said.

The Superintendent mentioned that he has been in contact with the town to monitor the situation. Town crews have been working throughout the weekend to identify the source of the break, but so far, have been unsuccessful.

As a result, school is closed Monday, December 19, for Charlotte Valley students. Students will not attend classes virtually either, according to the statement from Superintendent Whipple. “Additional information will be provided Monday on the status of this issue,” the statement concluded.