Check out the full list of fall premieres on ABC50!

ABC has announced its new lineup for the 2019-2020 TV season! Three new scripted series will debut in the fall – dramas Emergence and Stumptown; and the black-ish comedy spinoff mixed-ish. ABC has also picked up a new iteration of Kids Say the Darndest Things, hosted and executive produced by Tiffany Haddish.

Top shows like Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things, The Good Doctor and the No. 1 new comedy, The Conners, along with the highly anticipated 11th and final season of Modern Family are also returning this fall. New dramas The Baker and the Beauty and For Life, along with the new comedy, United We Fall, will debut mid-season. Please note that shows picked up to series but not listed on the schedule below will debut later in the 2019-2020 season. ABC’s fall prime-time schedule and premiere dates are as follows:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Dancing with the Stars 8:00 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

The Good Doctor 10:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

The Conners 8:00 p.m.

Bless This Mess 8:30 p.m. (new time)

mixed-ish 9:00 p.m.

black-ish 9:30 p.m. (new time)

Emergence 10:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

The Goldbergs 8:00 p.m.

Schooled 8:30 p.m.

Modern Family 9:00 p.m.

Single Parents 9:30 p.m.

Stumptown 10:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Grey’s Anatomy 8:00 p.m.

A Million Little Things 9:00 p.m.

How to Get Away with Murder 10:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

American Housewife 8:00 p.m.(new day)

Fresh Off the Boat 8:30 p.m.(new time)

20/20 9:00 p.m.(two hours)

SATURDAYS

Saturday Night Football 8:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

America’s Funniest Home Videos 7:00 p.m.

Shark Tank 9:00 p.m.

The Rookie 10:00 p.m. (new day)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

Kids Say the Darndest Things 8:00 p.m.

NEW FALL AND MID-SEASON SERIES

DRAMAS

THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY

Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night he meets Noa Hamilton, an international superstar and fashion mogul, and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash?

EMERGENCE

A character-driven genre thriller, Emergence is about a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

FOR LIFE

Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., For Life is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. The show will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden, examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

STUMPTOWN

Based on the Stumptown graphic novel series, Stumptown follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police

COMEDIES

MIXED-ISH

In mixed-ish, Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ’80s and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves. Bow’s parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.

UNITED WE FALL

United We Fall is a profoundly realistic family sitcom that follows the trials a nd tribulations of Jo (Christina Vidal) and Bill (Will Sasso), parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day to day as a functioning family. Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother and Jo’s large, Latinx Catholic family will never hesitate to let our couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs, united against everyone – other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers and, especially, their kids.

KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS

ABC has picked up a new iteration of the classic variety show Kids Say the Darndest Things, hosted and executive produced by comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish. The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience. The series will capture Haddish’s unique voice and sensibility as she interacts with real kids – and their innocently entertaining points of view.