An order of four at-home COVID-19 tests sent out by the federal government in January 2022. (Photo: Alix Martichoux/Nexstar)

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Warren County Public Health put out a post on social media reminding residents to keep track of the current use-by of COVID-19 test kits. The county said that employees have received numerous questions as to the validity of dates on the boxes of home test kits.

“We’ve been getting calls from residents who have COVID-10 home test kits that list upcoming expiration dates. Please note that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the ‘use by’ date for many of these tests,” the alert reads on Facebook.

The county provided an FDA list of updated use-by dates on test kits based on their original dates. The list follows:

COVID-19 test kits are available through Warren County at the county municipal center in Lake George. Kits can also be found at Glens Falls City Hall, and several town halls around the county.