CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a sticky situation in Camillus yesterday when a truck carrying marshmallows had a mishap and all of the fluffy treats spilled onto the roadway.

According to Camillus Police Captain Nightingale, 20 cases of marshmallows fell off a truck on Route 5 near Bennett Road in Camillus on Monday, February 27 in the afternoon.

Captain Nightingale confirmed the Camillus Police Department and the New York State Department of Transportation responded to the scene for cleanup.

There also was no crash reported in the area at the time of the spill and no one has yet come forward to claim the marshmallows as their property, police confirm.

