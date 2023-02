SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a case of the right place at the right time.

These incredible pictures are of a car fire in the parking lot of Dollar General off South Salina Street in Nedrow.

They were taken by Tanya and Lindsay Clos.

According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s spokesperson, Thomas Newton, records indicated the car that caught on fire was a 2017 Dodge Journey.

Newton also mentioned this was an electrical fire where no one was injured and the fire’s cause is not suspicious.