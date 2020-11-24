Check which COVID-19 zone you’re in with this online tool

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If your curious which color COVID-19 zone your residence falls under, there’s an online tool that shows exactly that.

It’ easy too, and this online New York State Department of Health Tool will show you exactly what zone you’re in. Here are the steps:

  1. Go to this link
  2. Enter your address
  3. Voila!

Most of Monroe County is a yellow zone, with portions of Rochester, Irondequoit, Brighton, and a small part of Gates being upgraded to an orange zone Monday.

