Cheektowaga Police warn of scammers claiming to be from Amazon.com

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Cheektowaga Police Department is warning the community about scammers who claim your Amazon.com account is compromised.

The department says residents have received scam phone calls claiming to be “Amazon Prime Security.”

They say scammers will ask you to purchase gift cards and provide them with the gift card number(s) in exchange for securing your account.

Cheektowaga PD wrote in a Facebook post that many people of “all ages” fall victim to the scam each week.

As the holiday season gets underway, the department provided the following tips to protect yourself:

1.) TIME IS ON YOUR SIDE – Scammers will try to keep you on the line and pressure you that you need to act fast or there will be consequences. DO NOT RUSH and send money right away. 2.) HANG UP – Hang up the phone and call that company directly with a number you look up, not one provided by them. 3.) NO GIFT CARD PAYMENTS – No reputable business askes for payments in gift cards. 4.) DO NOT SHARE PERSONAL INFORMATION – Do not share your information with someone that contacted you unsolicited whether it’s over the phone, via email or social media. No birthdate, social security numbers, etc. 5.) DO NOT CLICK LINKS PROVIDED BY UNSOLICITED EMAILS – Unreliable links will download malware on your computer, smartphone or tablet. Be cautious even with an email that looks familiar. Cheektowaga Police Department