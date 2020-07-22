Cheez-It and wine back with a new box set

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) — Your next socially distant gathering could be a lot simpler with one company’s new offering.
Wine doesn’t have to be fussy or pretentious, and a popular snack food brand is trying to help make it less so.
Starting Wednesday, those interested can grab a limited-edition boxed wine and Cheez-It combo with rosé and white cheddar crackers.
Cheez-It says the white cheddar flavor is a fan favorite. The rosé is from a company called Original House Wine.
This is Cheez-It’s second wine and cracker box pairing, just in time for National Wine and Cheese Day on July 26.
