EARLSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) — New York State Police has arrested an Earlsville man on charges relating to sex crimes involving a child.

On August 10, 2022, members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Computer Crimes Unit arrested Davaun J. Chandler, 28, for the class “D” felony of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and the class “E” felony of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

An investigation revealed that Chandler was in possession and was promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation. The arrest stems from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Chandler was arraigned before a judge and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $5000 cash, $10,000 bond, and $15,000 credit bail.