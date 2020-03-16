Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Chick-fil-A announced Sunday night it will be temporarily closing its dining room seating in all restaurants across the nation over coronavirus concerns.
According to the fast-food chain, some of its restaurants may only offer service through the drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.
The company said these changes will help limit person-to-person contact.
On Friday, Chick-fil-A closed all playgrounds to help focus heightened sanitation efforts in other areas of the restaurant, started serving meals in carry-out packaging and drive-thru guests will no longer be offered a printed menu.
LATEST STORIES:
- Volunteer Transportation Center evaluates services during coronavirus pandemic
- BREAKING: New border wall contract issued for 15 miles in rural South Texas county
- Governor Cuomo gives coronavirus update: Over 900 confirmed cases in New York State, 7 deaths
- Oneida Indian Nation to close its casinos as of 5 p.m. Monday
- Don’t call 911 if you run out of toilet paper, police say
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.