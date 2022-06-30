ONEIDA COUNTY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Now that The New York State Department of Health has approved a COVID-19 vaccine years of age where can you get your child vaccinated here in Oneida County? Dr. Daniel Gilmore says these vaccines actually widely available.

“Right now it’s available through the health department if people are interested in obtaining the vaccine they can call the health department at the clinic number 798-5747 or the COVID hotline number which is 798-5431,” said Dr. Daniel Gilmore, Oneida County Health Director.

They will provide you with a listing of pharmacies and health care providers that administer the vaccine, or you can make an appointment through the Oneida clinic in Utica or Rome. The vaccine continues to be covered by insurance.

“There is no cost for the vaccine there is a service charge that could be billed to insurance however with the health department and other entities but with the health department specifically someone does not have insurance there will be no charge for a vaccine,” said Gilmore.

Dr. Gilmore explains that continuing to vaccinate the population, especially the younger generation, is key as we continue to battle COVID-19.

“It’s important to increase herd immunity for one to keep children safe and if you think about this big picture eventually the covid vaccine will become more like a flu shot so it’s like getting their first flu shot basically and going from there they’ll have life long protection,” said Gilmore.