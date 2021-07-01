Child hospitalized after being run over by lawnmower in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A 6-year-old boy was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight after being run over by a riding lawnmower in Canandaigua.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, a 69-year-old man was backing a John Deere mower when the 6-year-old ran up behind the mower to try to get the man’s attention. Investigators say the man did not notice the child approaching.

Investigators say the mower deck ran over the child’s lower right leg. The first deputy and trooper on scene applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding.

The child was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital, taken into surgery, and is listing in stable condition.

