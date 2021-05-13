Children ages 12-15 can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in NYS

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo authorized COVID-19 vaccination providers in the state to vaccinate people ages 12 to 15-years-old with the Pfizer vaccine. The news coming in a Wednesday evening announcement from his office.

The governor’s decision comes the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 to 15. Cuomo said he instructed New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker alongside the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force to conduct a review of vaccine data to ensure its effectiveness and safety.

Governor Cuomo accepted their findings and authorized all providers registered in the state COVID-19 vaccination program to expand eligibility immediately.

Counties in Western New York were waiting for this decision by the governor, preparing to expand their vaccination clinics to include kids of that age group. Local school districts we’ve spoken with say they’re planning clinics for eligible students to have the chance to get vaccinated.

