Children’s Home of Jefferson County to hold foster parenting info session in Massena

Massena: Fostering Futures of St. Lawrence County, an affiliate program of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, will host a Foster Parenting Informational Session on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the New Testament Church, 265 Andrews Street, Massena, New York. The session will begin at 6:00 pm.

Anyone interested in learning more about Foster Parenting, Adoption, Respite Services and the Fostering Futures Program is welcome and encouraged to attend. This event will help people interested in becoming a Foster Parent learn about the Fostering Futures Program. In an informal, casual setting, the session will also offer opportunities to ask questions and speak with Program staff. Light refreshments will be served. Foster Parenting training classes will begin in Massena at the New Testament Church on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, and continue for ten weeks thereafter.

Fostering Futures provides temporary care for children unable to live with their birth families or guardians. The Program allows children who may have been abused or neglected, and/or have behavioral challenges and special needs, the opportunity to live in a family setting, attend public school and be an active member of the community. To provide support for the needs of the entire family, in addition to 24-hour on-call services and crisis response, extensive training is offered to all Foster Parents. They will work as a member of a team of families, social workers, and other professionals to help prepare a child to return to his/her birth family, or to be adopted.

For more information about the informational or training sessions, or on opening your home and heart to these deserving children, please contact Malissa Hale at (315) 229-3503. Or e-mail Malissa at mhale@nnychildrenshome.com.