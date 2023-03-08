LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Arts Project is looking for support for the art and events that live in and around the village of Lake George. The organization raises funds in two simple steps: Bands and beans.

The 29th annual Bands n’ Beans festival is set to bring flavor and fun to Fort William Henry Conference Center on Sunday, March 26. From 2-7 p.m., more than 20 local restaurants will bring their own chili offerings to the fort. Mild, spicy, vegetarian or meaty, there’s something for everyone.

As for the bands, a variety of musical acts will play for hungry arts supporters across the afternoon. Bands set to play include Matt Mirable & Alison Jacobs, The Switch, the Stony Creek Band, Dirt Cheap, Big Sky Country, Mark and Jill, Juniper, Tim Wechgelaer & Chris Carey, and the Radio Junkies.

The best chili offerings of the bunch will be up for awards to recognize bold flavors and hearty ideas. In previous years, a traditional first place award has been joined by the “Hootin’ Tootin’ Award,” “Hot Stuff Award,” President’s Choice Award, and Director’s Choice Award.

Every ticket sold for Bands n’ Beans directly supports the Lake George Arts Project. The arts project operates the Courthouse Gallery, which runs art exhibitions year-round; and the Jazz at the Lake summer concert series, one of many that bring a blast of music to Shepard Park every summer. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Fort William Henry Conference Center is located at 48 Canada St. in the village of Lake George.