ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For one day, and one day only, the guac is not extra.

In celebration of National Avocado Day, Chipotle Mexican Grill locations across the country will not be charging extra money for guacamole.

However, there is a catch. The free guacamole is only available to customers who order online, or through the Chipotle app.

According to the deal’s terms and conditions, customers are limited to one free guac topping per order of any regular-priced entree item.