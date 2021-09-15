Chobani donates 300,000 food products to Hurricane Ida victims and Afghan Evacuees

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – New York states very own Chobani is donating 300,000 products to Hurricane Ida victims, and Afghan evacuees.

Chobani employees and state officials loaded up a Chobani truck earlier today with food products. The truck will depart from their New Berlin location and bring food to Mamaroneck, NY which was hit hard by Hurricane Ida. Other trucks will go to New York City, Louisiana and New Jersey. 200,000 food products will go to Hurricane Ida victims, and 100,000 will go to Afghan evacuees in temporary housing as well as the U.S. servicemen and women supporting them.

“This work is really core to Chobani’s mission,” Cristina Alesci, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Chobani said. “And long before it was trendy to do the right thing in corporate America, Hamdi built Chobani on the principle that we put people and communities first and everything else follows.”

Officials hope other New York businesses will follow Chobani’s lead and lend a hand to Hurricane Ida victims and Afghan evacuees where possible.