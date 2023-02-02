SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The eight time Grammy winner, Chris Stapleton, is making a pit-stop this summer at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview for his “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour.

His most recent award was Best Country Album at the 2022 GRAMMY’s for his album, Starting Over.

Stapleton will be at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on June 8, 2023.

Tickets for the concerts go on-sale next Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time.

Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages with pre-sale starting Tuesday, February 7 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, February 9 at 10 p.m., according to Live Nation.

For more details you can check out his tour website.

Special guests like Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty will be making appearances throughout the tour!

With over 30 dates on this tour, Stapleton will also be singing the national anthem at The Big Game on February 12, headlining Stagecoach Music Festival and RodeoHouston in the spring.

“In addition to his work as a musician, Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart. Most recently, their “Kentucky Rising” concert last fall raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky,” said Live Nation.