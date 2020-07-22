Christian adoption agency’s legal fight sent back to trial court

Irina, right, and Anastasia Lagutenko play with their son, Dorian, at a playground in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 2, 2020. Their 2017 wedding wasn’t legally recognized in Russia. Any hopes they could someday officially be married in their homeland vanished July 1 when voters approved a package of constitutional amendments, one of which stipulates that marriage in Russia is only between a man and a woman. (AP Photo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Christian adoption agency fighting New York in federal court over its policy toward unmarried and same-sex couples is hailing an appeals court ruling.

New Hope Family Services in Syracuse professes that because of religious beliefs, it cannot recommend adoptions by same-sex or unmarried couples.

The service sued the state Office of Children and Family Services after it was told it must change its “discriminatory” policy or shut down, according to court papers.

A federal court dismissed New Hope’s lawsuit last year.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit ruled Tuesday that the lower court’s dismissal was premature and sent the case back down to the trial court.

