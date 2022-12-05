UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mayor Palmieri has announced the annual Santa Claus visit at Utica City Hall for Christmas will be taking place this year on Thursday, December 8th.

Mayor Palmieri and family invite the public to the free annual event, which has attracted hundreds of attendants across Central New York and the Mohawk Valley region in years past. The Christmas city tradition brings “Old Fashioned Christmas” to life in the heart of the downtown with Santa arriving at City Hall on the UFD’s Antique Engine 11 and Mayor Palmieri starting the evening with Christmas Carols and the lighting of the City Hall Christmas.

Engine 11 will then take children and families on a ride downtown. The night’s activities will then continue with entertainment, refreshments, children’s activities, and of course visits with Santa.

This is a FREE event for families made possible by donations from businesses and individuals.

In the spirit of Christmas giving Mayor Palmieri asks everyone to consider bringing a donation of an unwrapped present for ‘Toys for Tots.’