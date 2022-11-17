(WSYR-TV) – As we get closer to Christmas, many people are beginning to get into the holiday spirit.

Maybe you’re baking more, or decorating your house, or maybe you’re searching for events that will get you into the merry spirit, We’ve got you covered!

Christmas tree lightings around CNY

City of Oswego Tree Lighting: Friday, November 25, at 6 p.m.

The City of Oswego Mayor of Billy Barlow announced that the annual tree lighting celebration will be held at the Don Hill Civic Plaza and will be holding different activities.

The Christmas tree lighting will be 6 p.m. and fireworks will be at the Oswego River at 6:05 p.m.

Here are the following activities listed for the event:

Horse carriage rides through downtown

Live ice sculpture carving demonstration

Meet with Santa

Train rides for kids

Live entertainment:

Creation Dance Studio

Oswego Homeschool Association Children’s Choir

Magician Chris Wiehl

Clinton Square Tree Lighting: Friday, November 25, at 6 p.m.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the “Home for the Holidays” Tree Lighting celebration that will take place at Clinton Square.

During the event, the annual tree lighting will take place along with festivities that have yet to be announced.

The Clinton Square Ice Rink will be open along with the Sunnycrest Ice Rink.

Clinton Square Ice Rink

Hours (weather permitting): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The rink will close during the ceremony but will reopen after and will remain open until 9:30 p.m.

General admission fee: $5.00

Children 12 and younger and seniors 55 and older: $3.00

Skate rentals: $5.00

Sunnycrest Ice Skating

Hours: 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission fee: $5.00

Children 12 and younger and seniors 55 and older: $3.00

Skate rentals: $5.00

Watertown Tree Lighting: December 2, 2022

The City of Watertown will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting in front of City Hall.

After the tree-lighting ceremony, there will be a parade. The theme of the parade is “Christmas is Garland City”.

The parade will be along Washington St. from Winslow St. Viewers can watch the event from both sides of Washington St. and along the route.

Rome Tree Lighting: November 23, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The tree lighting will be at Veteran’s Park on 200 N. James St.

After the tree-lighting ceremony, there will be fireworks.

According to romenewyork.com, there will be a Trinkaus Village Display, food trucks, music from Scott Rutledge, and appearances from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Baldwinsville Tree Lighting and Parade of Lights: Saturday, November 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Smokey Hollow Plaza, Santa will arrive followed by the tree lighting.

After the party, locals can gather at the Baldwinsville library where they can meet Santa and listen to live music provided by the Baldwinsville Community Band.

Marriott Syracuse Downtown Tree Lighting: Friday, November 25 at 4 p.m.

The 6th annual tree lighting at the Marriott in Downtown Syracuse will be hosting its tree lighting ceremony, shortly before the Clinton Square tree lighting.

This event is always a must-see before heading over to Clinton Square.

Admission to the event is free.

The event includes:

Cookies

Hot cocoa

Horse-drawn wagon rides

Carolers

Syracuse Ballet

Photos with Santa

If you have any other tree-lighting ceremonies, let us know!