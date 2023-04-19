HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three more artists have joined the lineup for the Channel 4 Concert Series at the Erie County Fair. Coming to The Buffalo News Grandstand are the following:

August 9 – Chubby Checker

August 17 – The Guess Who

August 18 – The Spinners

The concerts are included with gate admission to the fair. Otherwise, tickets for the shows go on sale June 9 at 9 a.m. at this link. Members of the Erie County Agricultural Society can get tickets a day early.

Previously announced concerts include Fitz and the Tantrums (Aug. 10), Clint Black with Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd (Aug. 13) and Bailey Zimmerman and Seaforth (Aug. 15).

The 183rd Erie County Fair will take place from Aug. 9-20. If you’re interested in a job at the fair, click or tap here.