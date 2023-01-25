SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cicero man was sentenced to 294 months in prison Wednesday, January 25, 2023 for receiving and possessing child pornography according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

36-year-old Ryan Maher, who has a prior New York State conviction for Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, pled guilty to receiving child pornography in 2019 and 2020 by using a peer-to-peer file-sharing service on the internet.

On November 17, 2020, Maher also admitted to possessing about 4,000 child pornography files on a thumb drive.

Maher will have a lifetime term of supervised release after he serves his 294 months in prison, imposed by United States District Court Judge Glenn T. Suddaby. Maher was also ordered to pay restitution of over $60,000 to the identified victims of his offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, comprised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and Computer Crimes Unit (CCU). Assistant United States Attorney Michael D. Gadarian prosecuted the case.