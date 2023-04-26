CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Maggie Peregoy is one tough cookie.

She is airborne allergic to all nuts, beans, seafood, seeds, and animal hair. As a result of her allergies, she struggled with school and friends.

“I was bullied unfortunately and I did have to change schools,” Peregoy said. “I really want to make the world kinder.”

Maggie found a way to rise above it, starting Maglicious Cookies in 2019. She first started selling her nut-free chocolate chip cookies to friends and family.

“Everyone loves a chocolate chip cookie and I just started baking and I really found a love for it,” Peregoy said.

Now, with the help of cookie sponsors, Maggie gives away a dozen cookies daily as a random act of kindness.

“I’ve had so many great experiences where I give people cookies and they just start crying because they tell me that their kid has been bullied,” Peregoy said. “I’ve had people run and give me a hug it’s so sweet.”

Maggie has given away over five thousand cookies at her cookie drop-off.

She hopes to open her own shop someday.