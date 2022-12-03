SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an emotional social media post, the Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse Charter School is responding to the tragic loss of one of its students, Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White, an 8-year-old who died in a house fire in the town of Clay just before Thanksgiving 2022.

On Tuesday, November 22, Nezamiyah and her grandfather, Anthony Wild (76), were unable to escape the family’s burning home on Lawdon Street. Nezamiyah’s younger brother, Rashean White (7), suffered burns but survived the tragedy.

According to Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse, Nezamiyah was a sweet student who always had a smile on her face. She was a friend and leader who radiated positivity.

Photo credit: Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse Charter School

On December 17, the school will be hosting a benefit for Nezamiyah’s family. The benefit will take place at the Syracuse Academy of Science high school cafeteria from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Dine-in or takeout is available. Dinners are $10.00 and proceeds will go directly to Nezamiyah’s family.

Read the school’s full statement below:

Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse is grieving a tragic loss. On Tuesday, November 22nd, Nezamiyah White unexpectedly passed away in a house fire. Nezamiyah was a sweet student who always had a smile on her face. Her smile was infectious and she radiated positivity wherever she went. Nezamiyah worked hard in school, earning many awards throughout her time at Citizenship. She was a great friend to all and a leader in her class. One of Nezamiyah’s passions was gymnastics. At recess it was a guarantee Nezamiyah would be practicing her tumbling and cartwheels with her friends. She wanted to be a gymnastics coach when she grew up. Nezamiyah enjoyed reading and adored art. We can’t begin to imagine the pain her family is experiencing with this tragic loss. Please join us for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit the family of Nezamiyah White on Saturday, December 17th at the Syracuse Academy of Science high school cafeteria. Stop by anytime from 5 to 9 pm for dine in or take out. Dinners are $10 each and all proceeds will go to Nezamiyah’s family. You can also donate on this gofundme organized by Nezamiyah’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/nezzy-white Thank you for coming together to help out as a community. We are many atoms, one family. CITIZENSHIP ACADEMY OF SYRACUSE

Family and friends are also hosting a benefit for the family of Nezamiyah White and Anthony Wild this weekend on December 3 at the American Legion on West Fayette Street in Syracuse.

The event starts at 4:00 p.m., is open to the public and is $10.00 for entry. More information can be found here.

A GoFundMe has also raised more than $41,000 for the family as of Friday afternoon.