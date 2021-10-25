City employees protest vaccine mandate ahead of deadline

NEW YORK — City employees in New York City against a vaccine mandate take their last stand Monday, marching over the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall in protest of the deadline just days away.

All city workers must have their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by 5 p.m. Friday if they want to come to work the morning of Nov. 1.

There was growing pushback against the vaccine mandate over the weekend as hundreds marched up to the doors of the Barclays Center on Sunday to show support for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is currently benched for being unvaccinated.

Among Irving’s supporters were two New York City teachers who are out of work for not complying with their mandate that was put in place earlier this month.

On Staten Island, hundreds rallied for police officers, firefighters and sanitation workers, who are not against the shot, but against the mandate.

Any city workers who do not comply with the mandate will be placed on unpaid leave, and there is no testing option.