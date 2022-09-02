TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just days after Troy’s fourth homicide of the year claimed the life of 14-year-old Zaccai James, another shooting on sixth avenue causing damage to homes and vehicles. Several bullets hitting this truck parked out on the street.

The home where Zaccai was shot now boarded up. Neighbors were too afraid to go on camera, but one man told news 10 he’s lived there for 40 years and says, “This is simply crazy.”

“We need people to speak up. We need the residents to if they see say something. If you see something to say something,” said City Council Irene Sorriento

The city taking their own advice, with some councilmembers sending a letter to the Governor asking for help.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden says the Governor responded, providing grants to combat crime and additional funding for 518 SNUG which targets gun violence.

Some believe the city’s young people also need a better outlet to keep them off the streets.

“I would love to see a teen center or something for the kids,” says Sorriento.

Assistant chief of police steven barker telling news10 they are taking several steps to curb the violence, including:

Grant money funded police extra uniformed police presence Mobile Command Center in place Detectives are working a multiple agency partnership

Mayor Madden is confident the Police Department will capture the person responsible. Urging the public that if they know anything to please reach out. The Police website has several anonymous tip options. They need the community help.

