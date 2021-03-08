City of Watertown firefighter hospitalized following medical emergency during training at NYS Fire Academy

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM/WWTI) – A City of Watertown firefighter enrolled in the Recruit Firefighter Training Program at the NYS Fire Academy in Montour Falls has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency, according to the City of Watertown Fire Department.

The emergency happened on Wednesday, March 3 during a training evaluation. The firefighter, identified by the New York State Firefighter’s Benevolent Association, Peyton Morse of LaFargeville, was transported to Schuyler Hospital and airlifted to Robert Packer in Sayre in serious condition.

Additionally, the Watertown Firefighter’s Benevolent Associaition has created a fund to donate to Morse’s family. All donations are being accepted at the following address:

Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association / Peyton Morse Fund

Watertown Savings Bank

111 Clinton St Watertown, NY 13601

Morse’s current condition is unknown at this time and the incident is currently under investigation by State Police.