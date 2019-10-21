Clarence Henry Coach announces newest addition, Clarence Henry Cab

Transportation in Watertown and Jefferson County will soon get a BIG boost. Clarence Henry Coach, in association with Freeman Bus Corporation, is proud to announce their newest transportation division, Clarence Henry Cab! For the first time in many years, a full-scale cab company, complete with a fleet of (10) brand new checkered minivans will begin local service on Friday, October 25th at 8am on Public Square.

All (10) Clarence Henry Cab minivans will take the first (10) customers to their destination at that very moment. The city of Watertown has authorized the use of (10) Public Square parking spaces on the north side of the square in front of the Lincoln Building, so meet us there!

It’s the newest addition to the Clarence Henry Coach family and it will change the way you travel in and around Northern NY. (10) Brand New Minivans, will take local people to the mall, their jobs, airports and to their important appointments. Plus, the NEW Clarence Henry Cab will have its own APP too, so you can order your ride and see in real time when your cab is arriving!

The Friday morning event is so big, it will be broadcast ‘live’ on multiple radio stations! This is a great event for Watertown and the Tri-County area, and a great addition to a company that has been transporting students and commuters for over 80 years!

President and owner, Leif Petterson, is proud of their newest addition, and is eager to help local residents get to their desired destinations in clean and safe vehicles, driven by drivers who will work around the clock 24/7, 365 days a year! All drivers are vetted and ready to get you where you need to go. WOW! Getting to your destination just got better for Northern NY!

The phone number for people to call the NEW Clarence Henry Cab Company is (315) 277-7500.



