Classic alphabet song remix leaves people unsettled

(NEWS10) — There’s a new take on the classic alphabet song that quickly went viral on twitter and it’s leaving a bad impression on many.

The creator of “Dream English” says when teaching kids English or English as a second language, this tune is the most effective because the “l-m-n-o-p” portion sometimes creates confusion.

Many people are not okay with the remix because the timing of the tune is off. People are calling it everything from “uneasy” to “life-ruining.”