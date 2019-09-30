Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center announces new CEO

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard “Rich” A. Duvall, MHCM, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective mid-October. Mr. Duvall will replace Claxton-Hepburn’s interim CEO, Charles “Chuck” Gijanto who is retiring from his current role.

This announcement does not represent a merger or acquisition. Duvall’s appointment was approved by both the Claxton-Hepburn and Carthage Hospital’s boards of directors. The final approval will come next week from the North Star Health Alliance, the parent board of the affiliation between Claxton-Hepburn and River Hospital.

Mr. Duvall has been with Carthage Area Hospital (CAH) since 2008, serving in various leadership capacities culminating with his appointment to CEO in 2014. He has a strong track record for improving operations and expanding healthcare services throughout the community and will serve as CEO to both CAH and Claxton-Hepburn.

“This is an exciting partnership between two North Country hospitals. Working together will only strengthen the services we offer to patients by taking a regional approach to healthcare in the North Country. Ideally, this will create efficiencies in the way we conduct business. This partnership is the next step in creating an integrated, system-wide approach to how our patients receive healthcare,” said Duvall.

Both health care facilities have worked collaboratively since the announcement of their affiliation with Crouse Health in late 2017. Building on those initiatives, Crouse North was established in spring of 2019 to provide locally based planning and increased access to care.

“Rich’s familiarity of the challenges facing North Country healthcare facilities and the importance of working together make him an ideal choice as our next CEO,” said M. Sandra Lyons, chair of the Claxton-Hepburn Board of Directors.