JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Town Clerk to the Supervisor of the Town of Adams and Ellisburg, 38-year-old LeeAnn Tedford of Watertown, has been arrested after allegedly being caught stealing money.

Tedford is accused of stealing over $36,000 from each of the towns by manipulating payroll and transferring funds belonging to each of the municipalities.

From January of 2022 through February of 2023, Tedford was employed as the clerk for both of those towns.

Town of Adams:

Tedford allegedly stole $19,724.88 in her tenure by manipulating payroll and transferring and stealing money meant for the municipality.

Town of Ellisburg:

In the same way she allegedly stole from Adams, Tedford is accused of stealing $16,799.88 from the town of Ellisburg.

Tedford has been charged with two counts of third-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Tedford was arrested and arraigned in the Jefferson County CAP Court at which time she was released on her own recognizance pending further legal proceedings.