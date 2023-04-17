SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Event Organizer Robert Burns joins Bridge Street to promote the upcoming Sunnking, inc. e-recycling event. Everyone can sign up online to drop off their recyclable electronics for free at the Destiny USA Mall.

Drop-offs only take about ten minutes and all participants are automatically enlisted in a free electronics giveaway.

The event will be hosted in the Pink Parking Lot of Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse on April 22, 2023.