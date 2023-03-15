ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Clifton Springs Fire Department and Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were on-scene of a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire occurred near the railroad tracks near Brothers Still and Grill on Rt. 96 in Clifton Springs.

Details are limited at this time. OCSO told staff on scene they do not know if the fire was deliberate or not, and that the fire has been contained.

News 8 has followed up with OCSO and the Clifton Springs Fire Department. Check back for updates.