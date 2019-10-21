Climate change making stronger El Ninos, study finds

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2016, file photo, Chris Lene sweeps water out of one of the businesses in the building he owns that was flooded by rainwater in Sacramento, Calif. Climate change is making stronger El Ninos, which change weather worldwide and heat up an already warming planet, according a study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study finds climate change is making stronger El Ninos, which change weather worldwide and heat up an already warming planet.

Scientists looked at 33 El Ninos since 1901. This natural weather phenomenon is the warming of equatorial Pacific that triggers weather extremes across the globe.

Since the 1970s, scientists have found El Ninos are forming farther to the west in warmer waters.

Researchers led by the University of Hawaii say this leads to some stronger El Ninos.

This is important because El Nino —especially strong ones — can trigger drought in some places, like Australia and India. And it can cause flooding in other areas like California.

The study is in Monday’s Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.