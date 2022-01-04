CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Eight counties across the state have received over $2.7 million in state matching funds through the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative.

The funds will be distributed to projects in Cayuga, Chemung, Clinton, Columbia, Dutchess, Erie, Madison, and Niagara Counties. Each county created plans that identified ways to consolidate services and save taxpayer money through government efficiencies in services and community programs.

Clinton County will specifically receive $116,168 in State Matching Funds. The funds will be used to consolidate services in several towns for wastewater operators, paving roads, and website services. The County also facilitated the joint purchase of an asphalt hot box for the towns of Ausable and Peru.

Clinton County Executive Mark Henry said the county is thankful for the opportunities to make improvements.

“I am very pleased that our municipalities were able to collaborate and develop initiatives in an effort to save our taxpayers money while creating efficiencies in our services throughout the county,” Henry said. “We are grateful for the Governor’s commitment to the north county in continuing the match for savings. Clinton County will continue brainstorming ideas with local leaders for future savings.”