Clinton County uptick in virus cases linked to SUNY Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WFFF) — The majority of the 43 active COVID-19 cases in Clinton County are associated with SUNY Plattsburgh. Officials on- and off-campus are urging the public not to let their guard down and to continue social distancing practices and wearing masks.

“The best thing we still have especially when cases are creeping up is to follow these things that we’ve been following for months now,” said Dr. Keith Collins, infectious disease physician at CVPH.

Of the current cases, 28 are associated with SUNY Plattsburgh. President Alexander Enyedi said 114 students are currently in quarantine and surveillance pool testing is happening across campus. Enyedi said the uptick in cases is not linked to a specific event, but are what he calls “proximate contacts.”

“There was no party, there was no large gathering,” he said. “This is just regular social interactions not just within the SUNY Plattsburgh community, but the whole community.”

Enyedi says the rising case numbers are putting the campus’ coronavirus plan, created months ago, to the test. “As the number of cases increased over the past week, we’ve stopped our fitness center activities, we’ve essentially eliminated or stopped any athletic activities happening on campus,” he said.

The rising number of cases has also caused Clinton County to be added to Vermont’s travel restriction list.

“As we understand because it just came out, leisure traffic is restricted,” said John Kanoza, Clinton County Director of Public Health.

Essential travel for work or medical care is still permitted without a quarantine. Kanoza adds the small cluster at Clinton Correctional appears to be under control.

