Clorox making one million packages of disinfecting wipes a day

(WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus pandemic has created a high demand for disinfecting wipes, and Clorox is making more of them than ever before.
USA Today quoted Clorox president Linda Rendle saying the company is making nearly a million packages of wipes every day. Rendle says Clorox has increased its manufacturing capacity for disinfecting products by 50%.
Clorox has acknowledged there’s a product shortage because of the high demand. The company expects the shortage to last until next year.
