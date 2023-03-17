SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get inspired, creative and educated at the 2023 Central New York Home and Garden Show at the New York State Fairgrounds this spring!

The CNY Home & Garden Show, which is one of the largest events of its kind, returns March 17 through 19 at the Exposition Center on 581 State Fair Blvd in Syracuse.

This year’s show has a focus on energy efficiency and will feature hundreds of exhibitors and one-stop shopping ideas, experts and solutions for homeowners to maintain, improve or remodel their homes.

The presenting sponsor of the show, Energy Saver, is leading the conversation this year, educating attendees about how to make their homes more energy efficient.

Attendees will learn that small changes to their appliances, windows, doors, HVAC systems and more can save homeowners money on their utility bills throughout the year.

New this year is a floor layout plan for attendees that will make navigating the floor and finding specific expert booths easier and more accessible for attendees.

For those looking for more outdoor inspiration, Syracuse Lightscapes is featuring a landscape and hardscape design in the middle of the show where guests can view the space and get ideas for their own backyard, patio and other outdoor space projects.

Here are some other reasons local homeowners will want to attend:

This show is the place to be for anything you need to build, remodel, maintain, improve, enhance, or fix your house – inside or out! Gain essential insight and ideas about what products you should choose and which company can serve your needs best. Meet with industry professionals who have extensive knowledge related to all your upcoming home improvement projects. Learn about all the latest products & services in residential construction. Cool new windows, doors, countertops, solar energy systems, landscaping and lawnmowers, sheds, saunas, water softeners, plumbing supplies and waterproofing, kitchen and bath updates, gutters, siding, tile and more! One-stop shop! Comparison shop several companies under one roof saving you time and resources. Set appointments for project estimates on the spot or just take their information and contact companies when you’re ready to begin your project. Save money with show-only specials and incentives. Meet face-to-face with experts and get to know companies before you bring them into your home! Learn about energy efficiency updates you can make to your home with the help of Energy Saver experts.

Ticket pricing

If you’re interested in attending, you can buy the advance sale tickets and save $2 from March 7 through 16 through the online website here.

If you want to buy tickets at the door they will be $10 for the day and children ages 16 and under can enter for free. Tickets are $5 after 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Parking is also free in the lots adjacent to the Expo Center at the NYS Fairgrounds.

This year’s schedule is as followed:

Date Time Friday, March 17 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the 2023 Central New York Home and Garden Show visit the website here or the Facebook page here.