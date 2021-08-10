CNY Military Chapter of the Purple Heart hosts 2nd annual car show

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – On Saturday August 14th the CNY Chapter 490 Military Order of the Purple Heart of the USA is hosting the 2nd Annual Car, Truck, & Motorcycle Show from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

The Car Show will feature Trophy Categories of Men’s Choice, Women’s Choice, Kid’s Choice, and Motorcycle Choice, food trucks, music by Ed Bickford and will feature a brief opening ceremony to honor active military, veterans, and their families.

Fans will also enjoy the sounds and smell of the racetrack as stock cars and dragsters fire up their engines throughout the show as well as a 50/50 raffle and other merchandise that will be available for purchase.