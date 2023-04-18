SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY Regional Market is showing its age.

Built as part of President Roosevelts New Deal, the Regional Market’s infrastructure is failing, worsened by what it’s endured all these years.

“Especially here in Syracuse where we experience a great deal of freezing and thawing deterioration really sets in over the course of 85 years,” Executive Director Amanda Vitale said. “This plan is about investing back into the facility so that we can spend another 85 years serving our community.”

For the first time in 20 years, the Central New York Regional Market Authority is seeking 90 million dollars of public money for a revitalization project.

“For modern day distribution you’re looking at tall ceilings and big square open warehouses with truck level docks,” Vitale said. “It does become a very pricy project and we totally understand that but we do know that across the country these kinds of projects are happening at markets and other facilities.”

Recent funding has been distributed to the Hunts Point Wholesale produce Market in the Bronx. Governor Kathy Hochul also recently announced a $37 million investment by the State of New York in Buffalo’s Broadway Market.

“We’re really looking to make some updates and improve our facilities where our distributors can really grow into the future and not have to leave our market to survive,” Vitale said.

Vitale said the market plans on being fully operable through the duration of any kind of proposed work.