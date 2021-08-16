CNY shows highest COVID-19 positivity rate of all state regions just ahead of New York State Fair

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Governor Cuomo provided a coronavirus update for the state. In the report, it said the state showed an overall 3.6% positivity rate statewide. 

 Positivity rates were also listed for the following regions in the state: Capital Region, Central New York, Fingerlakes, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, New York City, North Country, Southern Tier, and Western New York. 

Among those positivity rates, Central New York had the highest positivity rate in a seven-day period with a 4.67% positivity rate. This comes just a week before the New York State Fair in Syracuse. 

Onondaga County recorded 90 new positive cases on Sunday, August 15.

