ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) — The first legal marijuana dispensary in Ithaca is planning a pop-up pot shop while it works to renovate its location on the Commons.

William Jane is the name of the dispensary owned by Binghamton businessman William Durham.

Durham was awarded a retail cannabis license by the Office of Cannabis Management late last year.

It will be located at 119 to 121 East State Street in the former home of Trader K’s used clothing store.

Sometime this month, William Jane will open a temporary operation in about a third of the overall space while renovation work is done to the remainder of the storefront.

William Jane member Rashuna Durham says the company needs to hire about 15 to 20 “budtenders” and managers fast.

“We’re very excited about this. We’re looking to be up and going in this month. That’s why we’re hoping to get a lot of resumes, a lot of people applying soon so that way we can really be fully staffed for opening day.”

Durham expects the pop-up shop to last a few months while the build-out is taking place.

She says they would prefer applicants with retail experience, but that they plan to do extensive training with all of their hires.

You can send an application and resume to williamjaneemployment@gmail.com.